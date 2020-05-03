Jones, Clifton, - 70, of Atlantic City, Clifton S Jones Sr passed away April 21, 2020. Clifton graduated from Atlantic City High School in the class of 1967. Soon after graduation he served as a Gunner's Mate with the US Navy and returned home with a honorable discharge. For many years he drove a cab for Mutual Taxi in Atlantic City. Clifton was preceded in death by his parents, Lamont Sr & Celestine Jones and 2 brothers, Walter Jones & Lamont Jones Jr. He is survived by his wife: Margaret Jones, daughter: Waynette Hardeman & husband David, son: Clifton S. Jones Jr & wife Jamie, sisters: Shirley J Harris, Natalie Jones-Weaver, Florence K Jones & Monica Brock, brothers: Gerald O Jones, Kelly Seymore, Christopher Wells, Lindsay E Jones & wife Cynthia, Azizi Jahi & wife Aisha, Kevin B Jones & wife Andrea. Clifton also has 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family & friends. He will be truly missed. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date
