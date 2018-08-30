Jones, Cynthia D., - 65, of Atco, (formerly of Mayslanding & Elwood) went home to our Lord on August 22, 2018. She was born on May 28, 1953 to Charles and Annie Jones in Atlantic City, NJ. Cynthia grew up in the E.H.T. school system and graduated from Oakcrest High School. Cynthia worked in the casino industry from 1986 until 2012. She was always there for her family and friends, whether they needed a place to live, sound and straight-forward advice, or a good meal. Cynthia was also a long standing member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church from childhood until she moved to Mississippi in 2012. Cynthia is survived by her children, Danielle Williams (Tyshonn Williams), Cantrice Jones and David Jones (Janneh Jones), her siblings Charlotte Jones & Gary Jones, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews & cousins, and a very special aunt Susie B. Hamler. Cynthia was predeceased by her parents Charles and Annie Jones, her sisters Osie Johnson & Sharon Jones, her brothers James A. Jones & Vernon Jones and Uncle G.B. Hamler. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 353 S. New Rd, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Service begins at 11 a.m. and is immediately followed by internment at Lincoln Memorial Park on 30 Gasko Rd, Mayslanding, NJ 08330. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home on 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
