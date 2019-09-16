Jones, Doug W., - 68, of Ocean View, passed away at home with family at his side on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. Born November 20, 1950 in Camden County, and moved with family to Ocean City in September of 1960. Doug graduated from Ocean City High School in 1969, then served in the US Navy during Vietnam War, 1970-1973 stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Doug was a Master Plumber and had a 30 year career with Playboy, Atlantis and Trump Plaza Casinos. Prior to his casino career, he worked for Palermo Plumbing in Ocean City. He was a member of International Union of Engineers, Local #68 in Atlantic City. Doug enjoyed cruises with his wife, Sue, and trips to Florida with his friends Marty and Sheila. He and Sue spent Sundays following NASCAR with their friends. A die hard Eagles fan, he finally got his Super Bowl much to the friendly kidding from Sue, who was a lifelong Cowboys fan. He is predeceased by his wife, Susan L Jones (Bartleson). Doug was also predeceased by his parents, Dennis O. Jones and Helen Jones, and brother Hugh Jones. Doug is survived by his daughters Danielle Jones, Jennifer Calderone, and Susan Myrden, son Asa Whilden IV, mother in-law Barbara Jackson, and his brother Dennis (Nancygail) Jones, Jr. He is also survived by numerous other family members, sadly missed by his good friend Mike, and his good friend Mr. Gray, the family cat. A funeral service for Doug will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ at 12pm; friends may call prior to service from 10:30am 12pm. Interment will immediately follow service at Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, Doug would like you to make a donation to a cancer research organization of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
