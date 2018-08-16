Jones, George Dewitt, - 85, of Atlantic City, NJ affectionately known as "Budmorning" passed away August 11, 2018, in Atlantic City, NJ. He was born August 4, 1933, in Bayboro, NC to the late Herman Jones and Dora Nee Miller. He attended Pamlico County school system before enrolling in the United States Air Force, where he served for four years and received the National Defense Service Medal. He relocated to Atlantic City, NJ, where he worked as a cook at Lou's Restaurant before finishing his twenty years at Trump Plaza as a security officer. He made personal friends with the boxing community and professional fighters such as, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. He is predeceased by: parents, Herman and Dora Jones and brother, William Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife of fifty-six years, Janice Jones; sister, Freddie Mae; two children, Marvin and Kourtney Jones; grandchildren, Tyrell Jones, Jamira Young, and Ti'Azhanae English; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, August 18, 2018, Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania and Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
