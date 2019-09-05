Jones, Harry A., - 91, of Somers Point, passed away at home on September 1, 2019. Born in Ocean City, NJ and moved to Somers Point in 1978. Loving husband of the late Elaine Jones for 61 years. Harry worked as a foreman for Ocean City until his retirement in 1982. Survived by his children Elaine (Ray) Darcusio, Harry Jones, Jr., and Joyce (Linwood) Marshall; grandchildren, David (Candace) Darcusio, Charles Jones, and Casey Jones; and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service on Friday, September 6th 3pm at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate). Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
