Jones Heath, Carolyn, - 87, of Yorkshire Place, North Cape May passed away on January 15, 2019 at Victoria Manor, North Cape May. Born and raised in Aldan, PA, she was a 1949 graduate of Upper Darby High School, Upper Darby, PA. Carolyn worked as a waitress for the Winchester Inn in Cape May for 15 years before retiring. She was the wife of the late Philip Heath (1999). Carolyn is survived by three children, Christine Anderson (Daniel); Karen Burroughs (Bruce) and Thomas K. Jones, Jr.; two grandsons, Daniel Anderson, Jr. (Jennifer) and Ryan Anderson (Katrina); three great grandsons, Christopher, Callum and Bailey. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Jan. 22nd) at 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing from 10am until 11am. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.