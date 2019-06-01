Jones, Jane A. (Widger), - 71, of Somers Point, NJ passed away May 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Jane is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 24 years, Vincent J. Jones, Jr., her children Vincent J. Jones, III (Maddalena), Timothy Jones (Richelle), Sheri Nekrasz (Robert), Kristy Monroe (Don), Kimberly Burdick (Justin), Stacey Warren (William), and Stanley Jones, Jr. (Susan). Jane especially loved her role as "Gammy" and adored her grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Brett, Evan, Tucker, Luke, Emma, Kylie, Alena, Brendan, Sophia and Sandler who were her whole life. Those who knew Jane, knew everything about her grandkids as she would brag about them every chance she got. She will be deeply missed by her sister and best friend Robin Canell, her special niece, Andrea Beal and her life-long bestie, Gail Sendrick. Jane was a 1965 graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia, and a former employee of Egg Harbor Township and Margate School District's Superintendent's Office, where she retired from in 2003. Anyone that knew Jane, knew that Christmas was her favorite holiday, she loved to entertain, she was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, and she was everyone's biggest cheerleader, as she always made everyone feel special. Jane will always be remembered for her kindness, her courageousness, and her positive outlook in all aspects of life. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Peter's Methodist Church in Ocean City, NJ. Visitation is from 10:00-11:30 immediately followed by a celebration of her life. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please extend an act of kindness in memory of Jane. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
