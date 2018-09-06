Jones, Joan Lloyd (Borum) , - 85, of boulder, Colorado, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 after struggling with metastatic breast cancer. Joan was born in Atlantic City, N.J., on September 18, 1932 and was the second child of John Lloyd Jr. and Lillian Lehmann Lloyd. Joan spent her childhood in Brigantine, NJ, a small island community then, later remembered by Joan and friends as "a magical place". Life in Brigantine alternated with summers in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, again in a place nearly empty of people, but full of woods, mountains, and rivers to explore. A summer living in Europe while a student at Wellesley College, MA, convinced Joan to follow a career in international work. And so, after starting her professional life in New York as an Administrative Assistant to famed industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss, Joan spent 23 years with AMIDEAST in Washington, DC, an organization engaged in education services for the Middle East and North Africa, and thirteen years with Educational Testing Service in Princeton, NJ, as Director of the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) program. After retirement, Joan and her second husband, Nolan, who also held fond memories of NH, moved to Milford, where she was involved in community and political activities. Joan and Nolan travelled extensively, including a tour of England via canal boat and a several weeks trek through Central Asia. Later they moved to Sacramento, CA, where her second husband passed away, after which Joan moved to Boulder, CO near her younger son, Owen. Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and stressing the importance of education and global awareness. She always loved hearing about what the grandchildren were active in and receiving pictures, cards, and crafts along with visits. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Lloyd; her first husband, William Borum; her second husband, Nolan Jones; and her brother John Lloyd, III. She is survived by her brother, Lewis Lloyd (Rosemary) of Lincoln, MA; sister Nancy Lloyd of Camden, ME; sister-in-law Janet Lloyd of Camden, ME; sons Christopher Borum (Michelle) of Elk River, MN and Owen Borum of Boulder, CO; three step-children, Susan Jones (David Wright) of Sacramento, CA, Nolan Thomas Jones Jr of Mt. Carmel, UT; and Cynthia Jones (Fred LaPlante) of Woodinville, WA. Joan has 3 grandchildren, Tristan and Alissa Borum, Jackson Borum and one step-grandson Galen LaPlante along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Greenwood and Myers Funeral Home, 2969 Baseline Road Boulder, Colorado and a memorial service will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery NE on Monday, September 17th along with an Interment in Bartlett, NH on Saturday, October 20th. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Joan's name to a charity of your choice that focuses on education or civil and social justice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.