Jones, John M., - 69, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey entered into rest on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences, and share your fondest memories of John, please visit www.JeffriesandKeates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.