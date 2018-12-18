Jones Jr. (Bill), William Joseph, - 58, of Linden, Michigan, died suddenly on December 8, 2018. Bill was born in Bristol, Pa., in 1960, and spent most of his first 35 years in Southern New Jersey. He graduated Oakcrest High School in 1978 and went on to work in the Carpenter's Union, Local #1578. In 1995, Bill moved to Michigan where he became a business representative with Carpenter's Union, Local #687 and a proud member of the Scorpions Motorcycle Club. Bill lived life on the edge and enjoyed being known as the enforcer and Kung Fu. Bill also loved martial arts, motorcycles, and watching old Westerns. He is survived by his daughter Sydney, grandson Dayton, parents William Sr. and Clara, and brothers Tim (Marie), Christopher (Jennifer), Shawn (Nicole) and his honorary brother Lindy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who always found Bill's stories fascinating. A memorial service/reception celebrating Bill's life will be held Friday, December 21st, from 1pm to 5pm, at the Teamsters Union Hall, 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wills Eye Hospital. Online tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
