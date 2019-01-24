JONES, JR., LAMONT ROBERT, - 76, of Atlantic City, departed this earthly life on Thursday ~ January 3rd, 2019. He was born on June 5th, 1942, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Celestine and Lamont R. Jones, Sr. A graduate of Atlantic City High School, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and after a stint in the military, he was employed as a Bus Driver for AC Transit and lastly by the City of Atlantic City as a Police Officer until he retired. Mr. Jones enjoyed helping people in the community, but he also loved his solitude. He is survived by: one Son, Lamont R. Jones III (Rochelle) of Atlantic City, NJ; two Grandsons, Ramar Curley Atlantic City, NJ and Jamal Curley of Palm Beach, FL; three GrandDaughters, Ramieriah, Rhonda and Lashirah Curley, all Atlantic City, NJ; seven Great-Grandchildren, Ramar Curley, Jr., E'Maaj MacArthur, Ahmad Cook, Jr., Jayceon Anderson and Azzure Corraino, all Atlantic City, NJ, Jamal, Jr. and Able Curley of Palm Beach, FL; his Siblings, Gerald Jones (Mae), Clifton Jones (Margaret), Lindsay Jones (Cynthia), Azizi Jahi (Aisha), Kevin Jones (Andrea), Kelly Seymore, Christopher Wells, Shirley Harris, Natalie Jones-Weaver, Florence K. Jones and Monica Brock; and a host of other loving relatives and many fine friends. A Lovely Memorial Service of Love will be held on Saturday ~ January 26th, 2019 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to: 1446 Adams Court Atlantic City, NJ 08401 attention, Mr. Lamont R. Jones, III. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.