JONES, JR., LAMONT ROBERT, - 76, of Atlantic City, departed this earthly life on Thursday ~ January 3rd, 2019. He was born on June 5th, 1942, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Celestine and Lamont R. Jones, Sr. A graduate of Atlantic City High School, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and after a stint in the military, he was employed as a Bus Driver for AC Transit and lastly by the City of Atlantic City as a Police Officer until he retired. Mr. Jones enjoyed helping people in the community, but he also loved his solitude. He is survived by: one Son, Lamont R. Jones III (Rochelle) of Atlantic City, NJ; two Grandsons, Ramar Curley Atlantic City, NJ and Jamal Curley of Palm Beach, FL; three GrandDaughters, Ramieriah, Rhonda and Lashirah Curley, all Atlantic City, NJ; seven Great-Grandchildren, Ramar Curley, Jr., E'Maaj MacArthur, Ahmad Cook, Jr., Jayceon Anderson and Azzure Corraino, all Atlantic City, NJ, Jamal, Jr. and Able Curley of Palm Beach, FL; his Siblings, Gerald Jones (Mae), Clifton Jones (Margaret), Lindsay Jones (Cynthia), Azizi Jahi (Aisha), Kevin Jones (Andrea), Kelly Seymore, Christopher Wells, Shirley Harris, Natalie Jones-Weaver, Florence K. Jones and Monica Brock; and a host of other loving relatives and many fine friends. A Lovely Memorial Service of Love will be held on Saturday ~ January 26th, 2019 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to: 1446 Adams Court Atlantic City, NJ 08401 attention, Mr. Lamont R. Jones, III. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

