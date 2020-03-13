Jones, Kathryn, - 78, of Atlantic City, departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Our Lady's Residence, Pleasantville. She was born and raised in Pleasantville and attended the local public schools. She leaves behind her daughter, Barbara M. Jones; her son, Raymond M. Jones and wife, Michelle; 2 grandsons; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, an aunt, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish fond memories of the times they shared together. Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Interment will follow in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Service information
1:00PM-1:30PM
Washington Avenue
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
11:00AM-12:30PM
110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
10:00AM-11:00AM
110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
