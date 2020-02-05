Jones, LaVerne J., - 76, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away February 1, 2020. Memorial service on Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

