Jones, LaVerne J., - 76, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away February 1, 2020. Memorial service on Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
