Jones, Louella E., - 80, of Cape May Courthouse, born August 7, 1939, in Cape May County, New Jersey to the late Henry and Timy Spaulding; passed away December 12, 2019. One of nine siblings, she was preceded in death by siblings Angie Spaulding, Marian Davis; Fred, Millard (Sonny) and Larry Spaulding. Louella was also predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, George E. (Sonny) Jones. He was the love of her life. Louella served as a dedicated Jehovah's Witness for over 55 years with the Cape May congregation. She graduated from Middle Township High School and was a Licensed Practical Nurse, practicing nursing all around Cape May County, retiring from Woodbine Development Center. Louella enjoyed traveling the world, visiting many countries over the years. Her hobbies included reading, quilting, puzzles, gardening, and the beach. She loved pioneering with her Jehovah Witness brothers and sisters, serving her community in her ministerial work. Louella loved her family and her home where she hosted many, many parties and events. She was a great hostess known for her card games and scrumptious food. She was all about a good time, loved people and would help in any way she could. Louella leaves to mourn and cherish her memory three children, Carlton, Georgette and Stephen, Sr. (Andrea); three sisters, Cora Clark (Bill), Delores "Dee Dee" Spaulding and Beverly Spaulding (Tom); grandchildren, Richard, Stephen, Jr., Jamel, Kyan, Darryl, Darralvonna, Louella and George; great-grandchildren Jamel, Jr., Aria, Malcolm, Sienna, and Darryl Tilghman; two on the way plus a sister-in-law, Loretta Jones of Wildwood. She will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at 3 pm Saturday, December 21 at Kingdom Hall, 929 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ. Condolences will be received by family at 249 Indian Trail Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Professional services, by Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE. 19934. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.

