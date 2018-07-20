JONES, ORA LEE, - 89, of GALLOWAY, Born and raised in Egg Harbor City, NJ to the late Reverend James Lee and Anna Jones, departed this earthly life on July 16th, 2018 at the AtlantiCare Mainland Division. She was affectionately known as: Aunt Ora, Ms. O, Miss Jones, Grandmom and best of all, Mom. As a young girl, she was educated in the Egg Harbor City and Atlantic City school systems. She had many jobs in her life - she was a TrayGirl for Atlantic City Hospital in the Dietary Department, a Housekeeper, a Hairstylist, and a Foster Grandparent in Atlantic City school and After School programs. She was an amazing Cook and Homemaker. Also, she would give life advice to anyone that would ask and sometimes even if you didn't ask. Her hobbies included taking care of others, telling stories and jokes, and she liked most of all shopping at Thrift Stores - which she called the "Rummage Sale". She had an intense love for God and had a personal relationship with Him. She knew how to get a prayer through, and she was a former member of a full gospel church in Atlantic City, NJ. Miss Ora Lee Jones will be dearly missed and never forgotten. She was predeceased by: two Daughters, Dorothy and Elaine "Laina" Jones; one Son, Richard Jones; five Sisters, Dorothy Jones, Lou-Anna McKeever, Louise Aikens, Melissa Davis and Josephine Jones; two brothers James Lee Jones and Nathaniel Jones,Sr.; two GrandDaughters, Michelle Lynn Howard and Gail Hoskins; and one grandson, Tyrone Powell. Miss Ora Lee Jones leaves to cherish her incredible memories: four loving Sons, John Jones of Riley, NC, Nathaniel Howard of Atlantic City, NJ, Donald Jones of Pleasantville, NJ, and James A. Reed of Atlantic City, NJ; three loving Daughters, Mary Coppin of Atlantic City, NJ, Marie Comer of Pleasantville, NJ, and Odette Howard of Atlantic City, NJ; one Special Daughter-In-Law, Deirdre I. Henry of Atlantic City, NJ and Atlanta, GA; one Brother, William Jones of Atlantic City, NJ; her Special Caretaker/GrandDaughter, Ora Lee Jones, Jr. of Galloway, NJ; Nevaeh (Mom-Mom) Wright of Galloway, NJ; 45 Grandchildren; and a host of Great-Grandchildren; Great-Great-Grandchildren; Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren, as well as a host of loving Nieces, Nephews and many Friends. We will miss and forever Love Our Queen. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at 10:00am at Soldier's Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing to be held from 9:00am -10:00am. For further info, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609-344-1131.
