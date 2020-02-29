Jones, Robert Charles, - 35, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on February 27, 2020, ending his battles with addiction. Robert was born on June 19, 1984 to James L Jones (Mary) and Lisa Jones Crawford ( Jeff Clark). Robert grew up in Egg Harbor Township, were he wrestled in the Junior program and also played youth football for Northfield Cardinals and Egg Harbor Township Orioles. He was a graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School. Robert was an HVAC mechanic and was pleased to tell people of his work on the Royal Farms project. Robert loved to spend time with his family and friends and you could always count on his telling you about his crazy antics or a funny story, you may have even been caught on his videos "FACTS". Robert truly was a loving giving person, and in his final moments here on earth he gave the most precious thing "The Gift of Life" as an organ donor. Many lives will be changed as a result. Robert is survived by his daughter Adrianna Jones of Egg Harbor Township, his three sons Tyler, Trent and Robert,, his two brothers James (Astrid) Jones, and Charles Jones of Egg Harbor Township, his wife Mikkel Jones of Washington Township, his nephew Kai Jones, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; as well as many friends. Predeceased by his Paternal Grandparent Charles and Grace Jones, his Maternal Grandparents Robert Devigili, Doris Devigili, and Michael Franco. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 12-2 pm with a funeral service beginning at 2 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please send donation to his children's college funds in care of James Jones, 22 Delancy Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Mar 1
Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
1650 New Road
NORTHFIELD, NJ 08225
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Service begins.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
10 arrested in Atlantic City prostitution operation
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
Atlantic City gets its first medical marijuana dispensary
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.