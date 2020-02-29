Jones, Robert Charles, - 35, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on February 27, 2020, ending his battles with addiction. Robert was born on June 19, 1984 to James L Jones (Mary) and Lisa Jones Crawford ( Jeff Clark). Robert grew up in Egg Harbor Township, were he wrestled in the Junior program and also played youth football for Northfield Cardinals and Egg Harbor Township Orioles. He was a graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School. Robert was an HVAC mechanic and was pleased to tell people of his work on the Royal Farms project. Robert loved to spend time with his family and friends and you could always count on his telling you about his crazy antics or a funny story, you may have even been caught on his videos "FACTS". Robert truly was a loving giving person, and in his final moments here on earth he gave the most precious thing "The Gift of Life" as an organ donor. Many lives will be changed as a result. Robert is survived by his daughter Adrianna Jones of Egg Harbor Township, his three sons Tyler, Trent and Robert,, his two brothers James (Astrid) Jones, and Charles Jones of Egg Harbor Township, his wife Mikkel Jones of Washington Township, his nephew Kai Jones, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; as well as many friends. Predeceased by his Paternal Grandparent Charles and Grace Jones, his Maternal Grandparents Robert Devigili, Doris Devigili, and Michael Franco. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 12-2 pm with a funeral service beginning at 2 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please send donation to his children's college funds in care of James Jones, 22 Delancy Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.

