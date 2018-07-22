Jones, Robert F., - 91, of Margate, went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2018. He was born in 1927 in Atlantic City and grew up in Ventnor. He attended and graduated from the Philadelphia Military Academy and George Washington University. He served in the United States Army Air Force and was stationed in Europe at the end of World War II. Bob owned and operated the Robert Furniture Store in Toms River, NJ with his parents, Harry T. Jones and Olive Piper Jones, until their retirement and move to Margate. He was an avid boater and fisherman. He is survived by cousins and close friends. A funeral service will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ on Monday July 23, 2018 at 11:00am. Interment will be held on Tuesday July 24, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Atlantic City Cemetery (E Greenwood Cemetery). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert's memory to Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 97, Somers Point NJ 08244. To pay respects, leave condolences, and share your fondest memories of Robert, please visit www.JeffriesandKeates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
