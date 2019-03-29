Jones, Robert H., - It is with sadness that the family of Robert Jones Jr, report his passing on March 12, 2019, at the age 55. He was predeceased by his parents Robert Jones and Kathryn Adams Jones. Bob was born on June 20, 1963, in Vineland, NJ and grew up in Newfield, N.J. He later moved to Ocean City and attended Ocean City High School. He worked as a parking attendant at the casinos. Burial will be private.

Tags

Load entries