Jones, Robert H., - It is with sadness that the family of Robert Jones Jr, report his passing on March 12, 2019, at the age 55. He was predeceased by his parents Robert Jones and Kathryn Adams Jones. Bob was born on June 20, 1963, in Vineland, NJ and grew up in Newfield, N.J. He later moved to Ocean City and attended Ocean City High School. He worked as a parking attendant at the casinos. Burial will be private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.