Jones, Robert Jeffrey "RJ" "Robi", - 64, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the LORD on October 21, 2019. Robi was an avid sports fan, his favorite team being the EAGLES. He was the husband of Dyan (Debi) Jones; father of Glorist Moore (Michael), Jennifer Robinson, and Nakeeia Garland; stepfather of Sarah Mobley, grandfather of Amir Jeffrey Inman Sr, Dante Moore and Maya Moore; the great grandfather of Malea Jae, A'Kai and Amir Jr, the brother of Raymond Jones, William Jackson and Allen Johnson, Jennifer (Jones) Bert, Cindy Febus and Laura Hunt. He will be missed by all, along with many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends including his oldest friends, Elvis Smiley and Sam Mercer; and his two new faithful friends Juwan and Alicia. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at the All Wars Memorial Building, AC. Visitation ?from 10:00 to 11:00.Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994

