Jones, Sr., Donald George, - 83, of Absecon, better know as Pop, was born May 31st, 1936, in Mt. Holly, NJ to George and Prudence Jones. The Jones family sadly announces the peaceful passing of Pop on May 29th, 2020. Known for his strength, loyalty, his quick witted humor, and his steadfast love of his family. Always having a wisdom, story, care, or special moments he touched the lives of many and will be remembered always. He took pride in the fact he was a Navy man and served from 1955 to 1959. While stationed in Atlantic City, he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann (Monroe) and they were married April 18th and happily married 61 years. Finding work he loved, he owned and operated Don's Upholstery for 30 years. Prior to owning his own business he worked at Lenox China and Resorts Casino. An active member of the community, he served in the late 60s to the early 70s on Absecon's Volunteer Ambulance Squad for many years. He was also an Absecon Boy Scout Pack leader. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, traveling with his family, and gardening. Preceded in death he will be greeted with open arms by his parents and his waiting shadow; his beloved dog Wrinkles. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Barbara Ann; his loving granddaughter and partner in crime, Lauren Elise; his three children who adored him, Barbara Lee Ann, Donald G. Jones (Alice), and Michael Jones (Margaret); Pop to 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; Brother Edwin (Becky). Graveside services will be held 11 am, Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or The American Heart Association, American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences, please visit parselsfh.com. "Coocoocachoo, STOP WATERING THE PLANTS!!!" "Don, the cars fine"
