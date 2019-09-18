Jones, Stanley E., - 66, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife of 33 years Wendy Jones; stepson Christopher Kane; daughters Nicole Jones (Luke Murphy); Kimberly Jones; grandchildren Angelina, Christopher Jr., Haddon, and Ryder; and brother R. Curtis "Butch" Jones. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Dorothy Jones and brother Michael Jones. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House 08210. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. A brief service will then be held at 2:30 PM to be followed by a repast at Ocean View Fire Hall, 2545 U.S. 9, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

