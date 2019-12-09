Jones, Stephen, - 66, of Somers Point, Stephen Mitchell "Professor Bones" Jones, 66, of Somers Point passed away on Wednesday morning December 4, 2019 at Preferred Care Nursing Home in Absecon. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday afternoon December 11, 2019 at 2 o'clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton where friends will be received between 1 and 2. The interment will take place at the Hicksite Cemetery at Greenwich Friends Meeting House in Greenwich Twp. For a more detailed obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
