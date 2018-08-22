Jones, Thomas Morgan, Sr., - 72, of Elk Point, South Dakota, formerly of Vineland, great grandson of one of the City of Vineland's founding families, son of Edgar Roger Jones, Jr. and Helen Patricia (Gautier) Jones passed away on July 31, 2018 in Sioux City, Iowa. A private military funeral was held August 7 on the family burial plot in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey, where he was interned. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1964, graduated from Davis & Elkins College with a business management degree, and received his MBA in 1969. He joined the US Air Force and attended flight school in Valdosta, Georgia and flew the EC-47 in Vietnam. Stories of many of the now declassified missions have been told to his children and friends. He was honorably discharged in 1975 after six years of service. After a long business career in the Midwest, Tom taught for a number of years in the field of economics and statistics at Western Iowa Tech. Honorary pallbearers were his three brothers, Edgar R. Jones, III of Kearneysville, West Virginia, Michael D. Jones of Cape May, New Jersey, Lt. Colonel Mathew A. Jones, Ret. of Baxley, Georgia, and his son Lt. Colonel Thomas M. Jones, Jr. currently active duty US Army. He is also survived by two daughters Leslie Ann Knobbe and September Leigh Wanzenried, both living in Omaha, Nebraska and six grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.