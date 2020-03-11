JONES-WILLIAMS, CAROLYN ANN, - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this earthly life on Monday ~ March 2nd, 2020 in Galloway, NJ. She was born in Guilford County, North Carolina on February 8th, 1943; a blessing to her parents, Frances Mae Lofton-Jones and Cleveland Jones, a blessing to her religious organization (COGASOC) and a blessing to anyone within earshot of her operatic soprano voice. "Ann", as she was so lovingly called by family and friends, became a life-long resident of Atlantic City, New Jersey after relocating from North Carolina to the Jersey Shore with her family as a young girl. There she attended the Atlantic City Public School System and furthered her education at Atlantic County Vo-Tech, and Atlantic Community College obtaining certifications in Sewing & Fashions and Office Careers. Carolyn was a Library Assistant, a CNA, an Artist, and a Singer. Cherishing her joyous memory are: her five loving Daughters; Vickie and Arminta "Mint" Jones (Carl), Cynthia Jones-Artis, Sidena Jones-Hunter (Corey) all of Atlantic City, NJ, Denise D. Mason (David) of Richmond, VA; her Step-Daughter, Beverly Dorsey of Charlotte, NC; her two Sisters, Nettie Mae Quince of Atlantic City, NJ; Reubena "Beany" Jones of Raleigh, NC; her four Brothers, James Jones (Johnnie) of Pleasantville, NJ, Frances "BJ" (Helen) Jones of Pleasantville, NJ, Michael Jones (Monica) of Mays Landing, NJ, and Mitchell Jones of Mays Landing, NJ; and a host of loving family and friends. A Funeral Service of Love will be held on Sunday ~ March 15th, 2020 at 10:00 am @ Soldier's Home Building 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

To plant a tree in memory of CAROLYN JONES-WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

