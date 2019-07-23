Jones, Willie H., - 85, of Atlantic City, also known as " Robert" formally of Prospect, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019in Pleasantville, NJ at the age 85 years old. He was born to the late Gassie and Alease Matthews Jones. Willie attended the public schools in Prince Edward County, VA. At an early age, he joined the First Rock Baptist Church. In 2015 Willie relocated to Atlantic City with his brother Gassie (Billy) Jones, and had an enjoyable life meeting his extended family. Willie will be strongly remembered by his sons; Reginald ( Danielle) of Bay Shore, New York, Steven ( Marie) of VA., and two daughters Derma ( Carol)of Atlantic City, and Denise of Dillwyn, VA., brothers Gassie ( Billy) Jones, and Cornelius ( Conrad) Booker of Atlantic City, sister Mary Bannister of Pleasantville, NJ13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins Willie was predeceased by his parents, two wives, three sons, Willie, Jr., Kent and Wayne, sister Catherine Miles, and brother James ( Walter) Jones. A fellowship service will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street in Pleasantville, NJ from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Extended services will be held in Prospect, VA at the First Rock Baptist Church n Saturday, July 27, 2019 with Burial following immediately.

