Jordan, Margaret Irene, - 100, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry and Margaret Barrett Peterson, she moved here over 75 years ago. She was a member of Rio Grande Bible Baptist Church and the Rio Grande Fire Company Auxiliary. She loved the time spent with family and her church. Mrs. Jordan is survived by her children, Elaine Jordan and Calvin Jordan, IV; her brother, Charles Peterson; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Anderson, April Jordan, and Calvin Jordan; and her great grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Austin, Aiden, Taylor, and Billy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Jordan, Jr.; her sons, Calvin "Skippy" Jordan and Mark Jordan, Sr.; her grandson, Mark Jordan, Jr.; her brother, Harry Peterson; and her sister, Verna White. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
1:00PM
9 Hand Avenue
P.O. Box 37
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
