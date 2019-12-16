Jordan, Virginia Catherine, - 84, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, December 06, at home surrounded by her children. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's over 16 years ago fighting her foe with grace, courage, faith and determination. And no matter how many times we were told the end was near she proved all wrong and flourished the best she could with the assistance of her loving daughters Elizabeth and Sharon. Virginia Was born in Girardville, Pennsylvania March 2nd, 1935. She was the daughter of Rose and George Jordan whom both immigrated from Italy to make a better life and future. She attended the local Catholic primary and high schools in Girardville, where she graduated. A very talented artist she moved to New York city to further her dream of becoming an accomplished artist and there she met and worked for the designer Oleg Cassini and his wife Marianne Nestor before she met and fell in love with John Valentine, married and celebrated ten children from this union. She later moved to Atlantic city, N.J where she raised her children and lived the rest of her life. She enjoyed the shore, and the ocean, she loved to paint and sketch her children, she loved to cook authentic Italian dishes, and loved watching The Lawrence Welk Show, and old movies on TCM Classic Movies. She was an avid Catholic and attended Saint Monica's Catholic church until she could no longer. She is survived by her loving children: Paul Jordan (Aundrea) Anthony Jordan (Patricia) Sharon Rose Jordan, Maria Jordan, George Valentine, Margaret Valentine - Watson (Derek) Elizabeth Jordan, Theresa Jordan (Mike) Barbara Ann Jordan, Peter Jordan. She is survived by her loving children: Paul Jordan (Aundrea) Anthony Jordan (Patricia) Sharon Rose Jordan, Maria Jordan, George Valentine, Margaret Valentine - Watson (Derek) Elizabeth Jordan, Theresa Jordan (Mike) Barbara Ann Jordan, Peter Jordan. Grandchildren: Randy and Antwaun Jordan, Emily Torres, Anthony Jr. and Angenette Jordan, Olin Manttari, Mateo-Valentine Watson and Jordana-Ali Watson, Ashley Mizlek. Great grandchildren: Christian, Paityn, Rielly, Dart Jr., Haille Marie, Justin, Jasmine and one on the way. She is also Survived by her sister: Margaret (Peggy) Barry of Pennsylvania, numerous nieces and nephews. And predeceased by her Mother Rosemary Jordan and Father George Jordan, Sisters Adrienne Pardamore, Marie Martine, and brother Joe Jordan. Acknowledgements: The family of the late Virginia C. Jordan is so grateful to the many friends, acquaintances, and all others that have touched her life in some form. Special thanks to Rolonda, Betty, Rose, Ivan, Annette and Barbara Kelly. We're so thankful for your kindness and assuring her journey was peaceful. Viewing services will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11AM; at Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ services at 12 Noon. Burial is Private.
