Jordan, Virginia Catherine, - 84, of Atlantic City, New Jersey passed away on Friday, December 06, 2019, at home surrounded by her children. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's over 16 years ago fighting her foe with grace, courage, faith and determination. And no matter how many times we were told the end was near she proved all wrong and flourished the best she could with the assistance of her loving daughters Elizabeth and Sharon. She was the daughter of Rose and George Jordan whom both immigrated from Italy to make a better life and future. She attended the local Catholic primary and high schools in Girardville, where she graduated. A very talented artist she moved to New York city to further her dream of becoming an accomplished artist and there she met and worked for the designer Oleg Cassini and his wife Marianne Nestor before she met and fell in love with John Valentine, married and celebrated ten children from this union. She is survived by her loving children: Paul Jordan (Aundrea) Anthony Jordan (Patricia) Sharon Rose Jordan, Maria Jordan, George Valentine, Margaret Valentine - Watson (Derek) Elizabeth Jordan, Theresa Jordan (Mike) Barbara Ann Jordan, Peter Jordan. She is survived by her loving children: Paul Jordan (Aundrea) Anthony Jordan (Patricia) Sharon Rose Jordan, Maria Jordan, George Valentine, Margaret Valentine - Watson (Derek) Elizabeth Jordan, Theresa Jordan (Mike) Barbara Ann Jordan, Peter Jordan. Grandchildren: Randy and Antwaun Jordan, Emily Torres, Anthony Jr. and Angenette Jordan, Olin Manttari, Mateo-Valentine Watson and Jordana-Ali Watson, Ashley Mizlek. Viewing services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 AM, at Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232, followed by funeral services at 12Noon. Burial: Private
