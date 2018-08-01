Jorgensen, Karen M., - 66, of West Creek, NJ, passed away on Sunday July 29, 2018. Born in Atlantic City, NJ Karen was raised in Mayetta, NJ before moving to West Creek 31 years ago. She was a graduate of Southern Regional H.S. and enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and was an avid animal lover. She was predeceased by her husband David Jorgensen in 1999 after 23 years of marriage and her brother Brian Nevins. She is survived by her loving children Ryan Jorgensen (Traci) of N.C., Randy Jorgensen (Tara) of Manahawkin and Dawn Hammer of West Creek, brother Craig Nevins of PA, grandchildren Fynnlee and Logan as well as nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 2, 2018 from 5 to 7pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Karen's memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or Popcorn Park Zoo at www.ahscares.org
