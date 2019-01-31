Joslin, Elmer "John" Jr., - 69, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away January 24, 2019. John was born in Mount Holly, NJ and worked in the Public Works Department for the City of Sea Isle. He will be missed by the many people of Sea Isle City he considered family. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, 4102 Central Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service will begin at 12 noon. Interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Radzieta Funeral Home, PO Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

