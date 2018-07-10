Joyce, Bernice, - 88, of Dorothy, NJ, transitioned from this earth peacefully on Wednesday July 4, 2018 at 6:50 PM surrounded by her family of loved ones. She was born September 22, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey by her parents Phyllis Worthy and James Roberts. She attended Jersey City Public Schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband Charles M. Joyce, Son Kevin D. Joyce and Granddaughter Stacy Roberts In 1956 she married her husband Charles M. Joyce and from this union they raised nine children. She was a faithful member of St. James A.M.E. Church, Mays Landing, New Jersey. A very religious lady, Bernice served her church in many capacities. Her faith in God was still exhibited in her final days. Upon moving to Vineland, New Jersey in 1950 she became employed by De Rossi Clothing as a seamstress. In 1966, Bernice went to work for Wheatons Industries in Mays landing New Jersey as a machine operator until retiring in 1994. An only child, she leaves behind her children Ronald (Anita), Karen, Allen, Adrian, Michele, Christina, Cheryl and James (Sara). She is survived by 12 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren who truly loved her. Bernice's Going Home service will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Saint James A.M.E. Church 6847 Millville Ave Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330. Friends and family may view from 10:00 AM to 11:000 AM with services to follow at 11:00. Burial will be private. A repast will be held at the conclusion of the service at the Alfred R. Lundy Sr. Community Center, 6919 Sewell Ave, Mizpah New Jersey. Arrangements are at the direction of Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing New Jersey 08330. "No More Pain" Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
