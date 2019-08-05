Joyce C, Newton, - 77, of Linwood, passed peacefully on August 3, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Presbyterian hospital. Joyce was born and raised in Ocean City and graduated from Ocean City High Class of 1959. She was married 53 years and survived by her husband Richard Newton. She is predeceased by her mother Dorothy, and brothers Robert, James, and John and step son Kirk. She is survived by daughters Kara Pozza (John), and Kelly Bird (Mike) and 6 adoring grandchildren Kayla, Gabriella, Andrew, Christopher, Jayden, and Jayce. Always a Methodist, she was a member of Central United Methodist Church serving as membership secretary as well on Administrative Council and other duties. She worked for the FAA NAFEC for 33 years, retiring in 1998. One of the greatest joys in Joyce's life was the love of her grandchildren. Each time she spoke to them she ended the conversation with "Remember who you are". Appreciation is noted to the excellent care provided by the Heart/Vascular Intensive Care Unit medical staff and support personnel over the last 5 months of Joyce's life. Of note is the great love and support received from the pastors and congregation during her hospitalization. Interment will be at Friends Central Cemetery in Linwood for immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM 11 AM. Service will be at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the charity of your choice in Joyce's memory. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
