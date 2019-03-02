Juffe, Gloria Frances Perino, - 61, of Linwood, NJ, formerly of Vineland and Margate, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of February 28th, 2019. Gloria is survived by her loving Husband Irving Juffe and their two devoted sons Joel Juffe, Esq. and Jeremy Juffe; her sister Sherry Perino Huggins; her mother-in-law Nella Juffe; brother-in-laws Samuel (Christine) Juffe, Michael Joffe, and Gene (MeeLing) Juffe; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her close family friends, the Joe & Patricia Crawford Family. She is predeceased by her father Joseph Perino, mother Olga Perino, sister Joann Perino and her father-in-law Leon Juffe.Gloria graduated from Vineland High School (1975) and Ryder University (1979). Gloria and her husband Irv were the past owners of one of the largest custom home building companies in Vineland. Together their vision, talents, and salesmanship resulted in beautiful homes built throughout Cumberland County, such as the Whispering Woods development in East Vineland. She was always proud of these accomplishments and the hundreds of families she made happy providing their American Dream of a beautiful home. She treated all contractors, workers, and customers like family. She loved the beach and the Jersey Shore. Always by her side, her loyal Jack Russel Terrier, "Jeter." The most important part of her life was her devotion to her husband Irv and her two sons Joel and Jeremy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Sunday, March 3rd, at 2:30 pm at Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Ave, Norma NJ. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Atlantic County. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
