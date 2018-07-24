Juhrs , Patricia Dianne (Wyatt), - 70, of Rockville, MD, passed away July 20, 2018. She was a loving mother, a loving wife to her predeceased husband, LCDR William Juhrs Jr., and devoted autism and supported employment advocate. She leaves behind and will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kristin Wyatt Noppenberger (Juhrs); son-in-law, Benjamin Noppenberger; and cousins, Marjorie Wolf, Constance Van Note, Patricia Arrom, Kay McArdle, and Bill Murphy. The viewing will take place at 10 am, followed by a service at 11 am on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Reformation Lutheran Church E Biscayne Ave, Galloway, NJ. Burial will follow at Absecon Presbyterian Cemetery. For online tributes, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
