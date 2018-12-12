Juniewicz, Elsie Jane (Leeds), - 88, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 4, 2018. Elsie was born on November 9, 1930 in Leeds Point, NJ to parents Eugene and Jane (Martin) Leeds. Where she lived until she married the love of her life Robert J. Juniewicz Sr., in 1951 and moved to Absecon, where spent the remainder of life. Together Elsie and Bob had one son Robert J. Juniewicz Jr. Elsie was the Office Manager for Dr. John Conover and Michael Combs until her retirement in 1993. During her life Elsie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband Bob, Son Bob, family and friends. She was a very talented baker, and enjoyed making beautiful cakes for family and friends, including their wedding cakes. Another one of her pleasures was taking photos, especially of butterflies and flowers. Elsie was also an active member of the Absecon Methodist Church. She is predeceased by her parents Eugene and Jane Leeds, her husband, Robert J Juniewicz Sr, brothers Eugene, George and Richard Leeds, sisters, Marjorie (Leeds) Montecalvo and Judy (Leeds) Southrey. Surviving is her son Robert (Cindy) Juniewicz Jr., grandchildren, Kate and Craig Juniewicz, brother, Jesse (Donna) Leeds. Elsie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including her very special nephew Michael Tarewicz. At Elsie's request services and burial were private. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.