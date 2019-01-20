Kabala, Margaret H. (nee E'We), - 85, of Galloway, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway. Leaving to rejoice with the Lord. She was born April 19, 1933 to the late Arthur and Helen E'We. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband John whom was the "Love of her Life" for 60 years. Margaret was also predeceased by her sons- in- law James Saalman and Vernard Kelsey as well as her grandson Paul Kelsey. Margaret will be missed and fondly remembered by her children Barbara Kelsey, Mickey Halvorsen (Kathy), Andy Kabala (Leah), Kathy Saalman, John Kabala, Steve Kabala (Dana) and Paul Kabala (Dena). She is also survived by her grandchildren who knew her best as "Mom Mom", Melissa, Vern, Lynn and Kirk Kelsey, Eric, Kyle and Zachary Halvorsen, , Nicholas, Adam, Paul, Brett and Justin Kabala, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Margaret was known by "Mom" by everyone who knew her. Margaret deeply loved her family and always wanted the best for them. She enjoyed their company always cooking and baking for them. When she wasn't doing that, she at one time enjoyed going out to eat and the casino. When spending time with her grandsons at their home they always wanted Mom-Mom to play cards with them, Mom-Mom would usually win. We cannot thank all the wonderful people in our life enough for thoughtfulness of Margaret. Especially her dearest friend, Loretta Schellinger. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for their great compassion and care our mother had. Words cannot thank them enough for their kindness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration gathering from 12Noon to 2PM at the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428, 400 West Shore Drive Brigantine. Memorial Service will be at 1PM at the Elks Lodge. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers Margaret requested donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Margaret loved flowers and feeding the birds. Most of all she loved butterflies. So, when you see a beautiful butterfly remember Margaret's smile, her love and laughter. To share your fondest memory of Margaret please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
