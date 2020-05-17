Kachur, John "Lenny", - , 69, of Atlantic City passed away suddenly on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Lenny was born in Elizabeth NJ. He graduated from Ocean County College with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a commercial diver by trade. For many years he was a cosmetologist at the Christi Salon in Brigantine. He was a man of many trades and an avid sailor. Lenny loved to cook and traveled the world. He was a Life Member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428. He loved entertaining children as a balloon magician at the many events at the Elks Lodge. Lenny and his wife Terri coordinated the annual Children's Christmas party at the Elks Lodge, where he was known for making his famous balloon house. Lenny is survived by his beloved wife Theresa "Terri" Roth-Kachur, his mother Anne Heil, his step-father George Heil, his step-brother George Heil, best friend Tim Hernandez and his dog Blitzen. A Memorial Mass and Elks Service for Lenny will be held at a later date. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum was held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428, Special Needs Committee, PO Box 44 Brigantine, NJ 08203. To share your fondest memory of Lenny please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
