Kaelin, Helene, - 78, of Millville, passed away at her home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Helene was born in Philadelphia, but most recently she had been a resident of Lower Township and moved to Millville in 2010. While living in Millville, she was active in the Four Seasons Social Committee and enjoyed Friday evening dinners and cards with her fellow members. She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to spending time her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. While Helene lived in Lower Township she was employed at the Fudge Kitchen in Cape May. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Kaelin, II and her son William. Helene is survived by: her children Kimberly Ballurio and her husband Peter, and Robert Kaelin III and his wife Susan; 6 grandchildren, Kelli, Kristin, Nichole, and William Kaelin, and Peter and Domnic Ballurio; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ferrera, and her best friend of almost 70 years, Cathy Payne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helene's memorial service 11 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. The family will receive visitors from 10 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home.
