Kaenzig, Wilfred George, - 75, of Brick, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Atlantic City and was raised in Mays Landing and lived there prior to moving to Brick in 1984. Wilfred worked as an Office Manager for Wheaton Manufacturers and Shulton Inc. in Mays Landing and later in Town and Country in Brick. He served in the National Guard. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the Phillies; he coached youth baseball for many years, he loved being a handyman and fixing things around the house. He was predeceased by his parents Wilford and Olga Kaenzig, and his wife Annette Kaenzig in 2016. Surviving is his son and daughter-in-law Steven Kaenzig and his wife Linda of Mullica, NJ; his daughter Melissa Kaenzig of Brick; his step-son and his wife Steven Czerwinski and his wife Laurie of North Carolina; and his step-daughter Susan Hesser of Mays Landing.; four grandchildren Kyle, C.J., Steven and Brooke Kaenzig; and two step-grandchildren Alison and Aimee Hesser, and a great-grandson. He will be sadly missed by his canine pal Bandit. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 10, 2020, at Egg Harbor Cemetery, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Please meet at the cemetery Friday morning.
