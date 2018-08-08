Kaiser, Charles William, - 72, of Northfield, died on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Elizabeth and grew up in Edison. He was also a resident of Absecon, and Galloway NJ. Charles was a truck driver for Kaiser & Kaiser Carriers and was also a Veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He is predeceased by his parents William and Beverley Kaiser and his brother Ronald. Charles is survived by his 3 sisters, Barbara Kaiser-Kessler of Edison, Beverley Zambelli of Jackson, and Sherry Norton of Galloway & many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday August 13th, 2018 from 4 pm to 7:30 pm at Costello Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Charles' memory, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=4320
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.