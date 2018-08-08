Kaiser, Charles William, - 72, of Northfield, died on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Elizabeth and grew up in Edison. He was also a resident of Absecon, and Galloway NJ. Charles was a truck driver for Kaiser & Kaiser Carriers and was also a Veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He is predeceased by his parents William and Beverley Kaiser and his brother Ronald. Charles is survived by his 3 sisters, Barbara Kaiser-Kessler of Edison, Beverley Zambelli of Jackson, and Sherry Norton of Galloway & many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday August 13th, 2018 from 4 pm to 7:30 pm at Costello Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Charles' memory, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&amp;ovr_acv_id=4320

