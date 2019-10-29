Kalogerakos, John, - 87, of Margate, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. John was born in Krokees Laconia, Greece to the late Dimakis and Konstantina Kalogerakos. John was a skilled auto mechanic who formerly was the owner of John's Uptown Mobil Service Station in Atlantic City. John loved to travel, especially visiting his native homeland Greece. He loved serving the community. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. John is survived by his beloved wife Vasiliki (nee Mastakouris), his son Michael Kalogerakos and his daughter Nadia Drogaris and her husband George. He is also survived by his grandchildren Prokopios, Ioannis and Vasiliki Sophia, his sisters Stavroula Kalogerakos, Demetra Kalogerakos and his brother Nicholas Kalogerakos and his wife Theano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy for John on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 am at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1301 S. Mt. Vernon Ave Atlantic City NJ 08401. Viewing 9:30 to 11 am at the church. Interment Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of John please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

