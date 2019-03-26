Kammer, Jean Y., - 97, of Erma, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 23, 1922, in Wildwood to the late Frank and Cora Yorker. A proud graduate of Wildwood High School, Jean resided her entire life on the island until moving to Erma in 1976. She worked for Bell Telephone Company and later, owned and operated Kammer's Bakery for over forty years with her husband. Jean and Herb coordinated the Wildwood Crest Chapter of SWIM Inc. (Specialized Water Interest Movement) for over 25 years. She was also an R.S.V. P. Volunteer for 30 years including the Glenwood Avenue Breakfast Program, and a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood, for 80+ years. Jean (Jeanie) was a loving wife to her husband Herb. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage. Through those 61 years they worked side by side at the bakery and after retiring, received many awards through the years for their volunteer activities in the church and the community. But her job as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was her greatest joy. Jeanie felt blessed that her family lived so close and that she had the opportunity to watch her grandchildren become adults. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Herbert W. Kammer. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Joe) Jackson, daughter Paula (Stephen) Carroll, grandchildren Rebecca (Nels) Johnson, Allen, Matthew (Jaclyn), David (Kristin) Jackson, Rachel (Constant) Sanfo, Kyle Carroll, and great-grandchildren Preston Dean and Carmella Jean Jackson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the North Wildwood United Methodist Church (139 E. 2nd Avenue, North Wildwood). Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Wildwood United Methodist Church or Holy Redeemer Hospice (1801 North Route 9, CMCH, NJ 08210). Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
