Kammer, Theodore J., - 96, passed away peacefully at Woodview Estates with family at his side on February 22. He joined, Rita, his loving wife of 55 years in heaven. He was born to the late Max and Rose Kammer in Philadelphia. His family moved to the shore during the depression, where he attended Wildwood High School. He answered the call of duty to defend his country, and was a proud Navy veteran of World War II, serving for the duration of the war in the Pacific as a radio operator on the USS Baltimore, a heavy cruiser with 11 battle stars. He was employed as meat cutter in Wildwood and North Cape May for the Acme Markets for 38 years. After retiring from the Acme, Ted later worked as a toll taker for Garden State Parkway for 20 years. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, and served as the Bay-Sea District Commissioner, where he was awarded the Silver Beaver. Ted was member of the Knights of Columbus and his local parish. He was pre-deceased by his wife Rita (Kooker); his son, George K. Kammer; his daughter-in-law, Wilberta Kammer (Miller); and his grand-daughter, Wendy Kammer. He is survived by his sons: Jack Kammer and Claudia (Brooks); Theodore J. Kammer, Jr. and Maureen (Smith); Michael Kammer and Nicole (Scafiddi); and his grand-children; Cole Kammer, George J. Kammer (and Bert), Robyn Zook (and John); Victoria Kammer-Gill (and Joe), and Daras Keough along with several great grandchildren. He loved his pets, talking and spending time with his friend, the late Marvin Hume, sorting his stamp collection, and his family. Ted was proud of his time in the Navy and wore his USS Baltimore cap often. Whenever any ladies thanked him for his service, Ted could always be heard saying, "I did it for you, honey." Ted recently commented, "It was a good life." Anyone wishing to remember Ted through a memorial donation may send it to the Egg Harbor Township Police Explorer Post #94, 3515 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234, Attn: Officer Joe Griffiths, Post Advisor. Services will be held privately. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
