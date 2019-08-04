Kampert Sr., Robert Otto , - born May 23, 1924 at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He joined the Army after High School in 1942, and spent 4 years in the service mostly overseas in France and England. In 2016 he received the Medal of Honor from the French Foreign Legion. Robert joined the New Jersey State Troopers in 1951, after 27 years he retired as a Sergeant First Class. He was the Director of Security at Resorts Casino Hotel in NJ for 13 years. He moved to Palm City, FL in 1980 with his wife of 62 years, Joan. They were volunteers for the Humane Society in Stuart, where Bob has remained a volunteer in the Thrift Shop. He was predeceased by wife Joan and sister, Ruth Moorhouse. He is survived by his 3 sons: Robert Otto(Linda) Kampert of Goose Creek, SC, Ronald Hans(Kathy) Kampert of Ship Bottom, NJ and Thomas Edward(Kim) Kampert of Scullville, NJ; Niece, Leigh Moorhouse of Vashon Island, WA and three grandchildren: Robert Kampert, Tony Kampert and Joan Kampert. All arrangements will be held in Florida.
