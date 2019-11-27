Kampmeyer, Theresa Lumpkin, - 91, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Our Lady's Residence in Pleasantville, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School, class of 1945 and had worked as an Administrative Assistant Supervisor for the Engineering Department of Bell Telephone in Philadelphia, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward A. Kampmeyer. Surviving are nieces and nephew, Joanne West (Fran), Beth Ann Lumpkin (Michael Pratta), Joseph Lumpkin (Jennifer), daughter in law, Kathy Kampmeyer and three grandchildren, Robin, Ryan, and Eric. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday morning, November 30th at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to West Catholic Girls High School, 4501 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries