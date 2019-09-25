Kanary Fountoulakis, Elizabeth, - Images of My Sister- Georgia K. Fountoulakis. Where do I begin? With her peevish smile peeping out of an upward tilting tooth, as she drags her doll around by the hair? With her swooning around a green and brown flowered cloth-covered couchtaking guests' last sips of ouzo remaining in their shot glasses? With her wide-open brown eyes, greeting the snake slithering around the neck of her new babysitter? With blood spurting out of her forehead after running into a subway pole, while feverishly trying to keep pace with our mother's quick step? With her plastered arm in a loosely-hung sling after falling into a hole in Central Park? With her nails digging into my arm as I tried to tell her what to do? With her rescuing me from domestic violence? With her steady hand, meticulously painting tile after tile on the side entry foyer floor of her home, almost 10 acres of farmland etching it on Buck Road in Pittsgrove, New Jersey? Born on July 17, 1951, she was christened Vasiliki, which her godmother translated from Greek to Elizabeth. But, by the time she was in elementary school, she renamed herself Litsa or Litza depending on the pieces of clay she spun into works of art. She majored in art at Montclair State College, but her dream was to be the next Edith Head. Her best friend was Barbara Cancio. Barbara visited her at Arden Courts on Saturday, September 21, the evening before she passed away. Litza knew the best relationshipsthe ones that lastare frequently those rooted in friendships. She met George Hawriluk, and for almost 20 years, she hid this relationship from everyone, but me. Only after our mother was diagnosed with a terminally ill disease, did George and she marry at the church where she was baptizedEvangelismos on 91st street and West End in New York City. Her husband predeceased her on December 9, 2014. She taught art and the gifted and talented at Estelle Manor Elementary School for over 30 years in New Jersey. She also taught art at the Weymouth Township Elementary School in Dorothy, New Jersey. Her nephews, Nicholas and George Fountoulakis, her great-nephew, Sebastian Fountoulakis, and I survive her. May her memory be eternal. The church visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 10 am to 11 am. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street, Cherry Hill and the burial at Olivet Cemetery, 933 Centerton Road, Pittsgrove. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Please visit www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com to send online condolences.
