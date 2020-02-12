Kancy, Jeffrey Scott, - of Absecon, (1964-2020) Our deeply adored son, brother, father and friend died suddenly on Friday, February 7 at home after suffering a heart attack. He was 55. Jeff, a 1983 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, received countless certifications in the Casino Slot Tech industry throughout his career. His career took him all over the world to include Germany, England, Russia, South America and Africa. Jeff was multi-lingual speaking Spanish, German, Russian, and enough Swahili to impress the locals. A passionate world explorer at heart that never allowed material possessions to tie him down. Whether home or afar, Jeff was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan. He was passionate about sports, politics, and keeping up with world news. He loved skiing, white water rafting, attending concerts, dining out, and playing Jeopardy with The Dad. He defined the meaning of social butterfly, being everyone's friend.Jeff's impact on his friends and family are a testament to his spirit and his extraordinary power of kindness. His impact can be witnessed in the hundreds of messages and pictures on Facebook. Lives were deeply touched and changed by his contagious faith in everyone, his unfathomable enthusiasm, his compassion, unmatched energy and love. His infectious laugh and sense of humor were cornerstones that defined who he was. Jeff was willing to give his time to all those that asked. A quality that helped him instantly connect with anyone fortunate enough to cross his path. His spirit allowed him to connect with EVERYBODY, crossing all cultures, differences, and obstacles. No matter what Jeff was going through, he moved through this world with a loving heart and kindness. A loving soul, missed by all. Jeff is survived by his greatest pride and joy, his children, Scott Thorley-Kancy and Dr. Stephanie Thorley-Kancy; his adoring father, Richard Kancy; sisters, Barbara Dahl and Louise Kancy; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Catherine Kancy; his niece and nephew, Lauren and Matthew Kancy; and ALL his life-long friends and comrades from Absecon and all parts of the world from whom he found so much inspiration and love. He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Eugenia (Jean) Kancy, who passed away in 2017. Our love for Jeff will live on in our memories forever. The family will receive friends at Parsel's Funeral Home located at 324 New Jersey Avenue in Absecon from 9:00-12:00 pm on Saturday, February 15th. There will be a memorial service at 12:00 pm followed by interment at Laurel Memorial Park. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association online at www2.heart.org or 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231. Only 10% of victims who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive and your gift will help improve those odds and help save lives. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
