Kane, Mollie, - 67, of Villas, passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Roxborough, PA, Mollie was the daughter of the late Albert Dilg and Mollie (nee Stout). Formerly of Philadelphia, Mollie was a 1970 graduate of Roxborough High School and moved to the area in 1976. She worked at the Kindergarden Day Care in North Cape May and loved taking photos, taking children on trips, baking (especially birthday cakes), and enjoyed shopping. Mollie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charles ("Chuck"), children Matthew J. (Ruth) Gray and Megan L. Gray, and grandchildren Miranda L. Gray, Alexis N. Gray, Zachary E. Dickson, Blake M. Gray, Jenna R. Gray, Brady J. Gray and Andrew C. Conner. She is also survived by many friends and a special cousin Curt McManus of Philadelphia, PA. Services will be privately held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Evoy Funeral Home; funeral service by Rev. Lisa Hoffman can be viewed by livestream at 11am on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from the Saint Barnabas by the Bay Facebook page. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
