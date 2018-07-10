Kanengiser, William A., - 70, of Erma NJ, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Irving and Barbara Landsman Kanengiser, he moved here 29 years ago from West Orange. Bill enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. He put on Bible conferences in the Cape May area and was a speaker at Bible conferences in Tennessee. He did some Bible studies over the phone with his friends and participated in Bible radio shows. He loved Penn State football games and crossword puzzles. He would read the newspapers every morning and do the crossword puzzles in the Washington Post, New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and The Press of Atlantic City. Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Kanengiser; his son, Timothy (Julia) Kanengiser; his sister, Francey (Dave) Burke; his brothers, Andrew (Sunuia) Kanengiser and Marty (Ellen) Kanengiser; and his nieces and nephews. Visitation and memorial sharing will be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.