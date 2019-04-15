KAPLAN, DR. LOUISE HELEN (NEE BEER) , - 85, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born July 8, 1933, in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Herman and Betty Beer. Louise as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was brilliant, funny, classy, and dressed with a wonderful sense of style. She began her distinguished teaching career at Atlantic Cape Community College in 1968 and taught there for 44 years. Louise earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with a minor in Anthropology from Hunter College in New York. She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from New York University while being named a Carnegie Fellow and earning a second Master’s Degree in Anthropology. Louise earned a Doctorate in Education from Virginia Tech. She became the first ACCC faculty member to receive a mid-career Fellowship to Princeton University and was honored to be a recipient of the prestigious Linback Award for teaching excellence. Louise was bestowed the Professor Emerita Award by ACCC. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; she is survived by her loving children, Charles (Tracy), Esther (Dawn), and Yousef (Luna); grandchildren, Rob, Jamie, Abdel Rahman (Fatima), Hasibah (Anas), Abdel Aziz, and Abdullah; great-grandchildren, Yahya, Sara, and Taha. Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
I am personally saddened to learn of Dr. Kaplan's passing and want to send my condolences to the entire family. I absolutely loved talking with her about the "greener" initiatives we were doing at the College and how to incorporate that thinking in the classroom. It has been my honor to have met Dr. Kaplan. She had such a passion for teaching and learning, and I will forever be grateful for knowing her. Jean McAlister
